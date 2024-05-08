"Going to be an incredible bout" - Fans love Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga's laidback staredown ahead of world title clash at ONE 167

It certainly will be a memorable night to remember when Stamp Fairtex defends her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title against bestie Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167.

The two superstars don't share an inch of bad blood between them as they took the stage during Friday's ONE Fight Night 22 for a traditional staredown.

Giggling and smiling as they tried to keep serious for the pictures, you wouldn't think that Stamp or Denice are some of the deadliest female strikers on the planet if you ever came across them. However, they are. That's why the fans are counting down the days to their highly-anticipated brawl on Friday, June 7, at Impact Arena.

On watching their laidback staredown this week in a video posted by ONE on Instagram a fan suggested:

"@onechampionship this is going to be an incredible bout."

Check out more reactions by fans below:

Fan comments

With the women's atomweight MMA world title on the line, Fairtex will do everything in her power to keep the belt on her side. She's currently riding a four-fight win streak after claiming the crown against MMA veteran Ham Seo Hee last September.

Zamboanga, on the other hand, has back-to-back decision victories against Julie Mezabarba and Lin Heqin to deserve a shot at a world title.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

WATCH: Stamp Fairtex's wild reaction to Smilla Sundell's come-from-behind victory over Russian powerhouse Natalia Diachkova

As mentioned above, Stamp Fairtex watched the explosive main event at ONE Fight Night 22 right from the bleachers in Thailand last Friday.

Stamp was in attendance that night to support Fairtex Training Center teammate and former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla 'The Hurricane' Sundell, in her attempt to climb her way back to a world title opportunity.

The 19-year-old striker had undergone a difficult fight week after losing her world title due to missing weight, so she needed all the support she could get to help her claim a victory over Natalia Diachkova.

Luckily, Stamp was there. Her cheers and screams were heard above the crowd as Sundell captured the blistering finish by knockout in the second round.

Watch Stamp Fairtex's wild reaction below: