“Going like that on Rodtang is crazy” - Fans give Danial Williams his due praise for spirited ONE debut against Rodtang

Danial Williams will look to put his skills to the test once again when he steps inside the ring with fellow strawweight standout Lito Adiwang.

This Friday night, February 16, ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a loaded night of fights on Amazon Prime Video. In one of the evening’s most intriguing matchups, three-sport superstar Danial Williams will take on streaking Filipino fan favorite Lito Adiwang in a contest that could have serious strawweight title implications.

But before ‘Mini T’ throws hands with ‘Thunder Kid’ inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, ONE Championship is looking back at Williams’ incredible debut against ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang.

“INCOMING 🪓 Does Danial Williams have what it takes to outstrike Lito Adiwang in their strawweight MMA duel at ONE Fight Night 19 on @primevideo?”

Though Williams came up short against Rodtang in their 2021 clash, fans were nonetheless impressed with his willingness to go toe-to-toe with one of Muay Thai’s most dangerous strikers.

“Going like that on Rodtang is crazy”

“This fight is what put him on a lot of people’s radars, myself included. I wanna see him get another shot or two in Muay Thai over mma or kickboxing.”

“Rodtang is made of iron... but you have to wonder all the shots he takes and doesn't defend.. . if it will shorten his career.”

“can’t put the iron man to sleep😂… both fighters are great🔥🔥”

“Felt a bit sorry for him tbh. Nothing he was doing could hurt the iron man ;)”

Danial Williams ready to bring it against Lito Adiwang.

Danial Williams plans on bringing the same energy to Lito Adiwang that he brought to Rodtang in their electrifying showdown.

“I think I’m just going to meet him in the middle,” Williams said in a recent interview with ONE Championship. “If he’s going to try countering me, I’ll try countering back and get him with a flurry.”

Who comes out on top when two of the strawweight division’s most exciting scrappers go head-to-head?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.