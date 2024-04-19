“Got the Champ’s notice” - Fans loving the instant feud that brewed between monsters Anatoly Malykhin, Ben Tynan

ONE Championship fans are all-in on the brewing rivalry between reigning three-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin and rising Canadian contender Ben Tynan.

Seeking his sixth straight win in mixed martial arts, 'Vanilla Thunder' returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with Aussie standout Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21. It took Tynan just over half a round to put away Didier, keeping his 'O' intact and further establishing himself as the next big thing in ONE's heavyweight division.

Following the victory, Tynan called out Anatoly Malykhin, who reigns as the ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion.

It didn't take long for 'Sladkiy' to respond in his own unique way:

"The triple champ RESPONDS. Will we see Anatoly Malykhin vs Ben Tynan in 2024?"

Lighting up the comments section on Instagram, ONE Championship fans are loving the feud between two of the promotion's most energetic heavyweights.

"Canadian Hogan got the champ's notice!!"

"@anmalykhin is on a tear. No one in any promotion, any division, any weight is going to stop him."

"What is the history of their fight??????"

"@anmalykhin is an absolute machine. No way he loses."

"This will be so good!!!!!!!!!!!"

Ben Tynan excited for ONE Championship's return to the United States on September 6

No announcements have been made regarding Ben Tynan's return to the Circle following his sixth career finish in as many fights. However, it appears as though 'Vanilla Thunder' is eyeing an opportunity to be part of ONE Championship's highly anticipated return to the United States later this year.

"I'm excited because I know ONE's opening the market in the U.S. now, and they're getting approved in more states, you know," Tynan said in an interview with the promotion.

"Yeah, I'll be more than happy to represent ONE and beat people up on this continent, as well. I'll do it on any card, you know. Just set up the ring or cage and I'll get the job done."

The first of two stateside events, ONE 168: Denver will go down on Friday, September 6, emanating from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The event will come 16 months removed from ONE's critically acclaimed debut in The Mile High City with ONE Fight Night 10.

Poll : Is Ben Tynan next for three-division champion Anatoly Malykhin? Yeah! Not quite yet 0 votes View Discussion

