“He absolutely obliterated everything” – Liam Harrison admits Nong-O exacerbated his pre-existing knee issues

Even before he injured his knee in 2022, Liam Harrison already knew there was something wrong with it. His problems were compounded when Thai superstar Nong-O Hama delivered a telling blow, which has kept him out for some time now.

The two top strikers met in August 2022, when ‘Hitman’ vied for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title that was then held by Nong-O.

Liam Harrison’s bid, however, did not last long as his left knee buckled from a solid kick thrown by Nong-O early in the opening round of their title clash. He was unable to continue after, forcing him to take a defeat by TKO.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the 38-year-old Leeds native recounted what happened in the lead-up and during his clash with the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, saying:

“I've been having some knee problems. Obviously, I've had problems for quite a few years now and what Nong-O did to it didn't really help because he absolutely obliterated every f*****g thing that you can go wrong with your knee, he did it to me in that fight and he kept me out. I've been out since that.”

Watch the interview below:

Injury forces Liam Harrison to pull out from scheduled return to action

Liam Harrison was scheduled to return to action at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 but lingering effects from his knee injury forced him to pull out in the lead-up to it.

The 38-year-old fighter was supposed to battle fellow veteran John Lineker in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash, which would have marked the debut of the former MMA world champion in the 'art of eight limbs'.

But when his knee started acting up during training, Harrison knew he could not risk competing hurt and just decided to pull out of the contest altogether.

In the same interview with SCMP MMA, the Bad Company affiliate said:

“So I started getting back into training, things were going all right for the first couple of weeks, and then my knee started to wake. Then it started to wake a bit more, then it started to swell up, and then for every day, two days that we're doing really good hard training, and feeling good, then there were two days where my knee was swollen, and I couldn't really walk and couldn't really get around through a fight camp like that.”

Once fully recovered from injury, Liam Harrison said he is looking to have one more fight in Muay Thai before calling it a career