“He is always improving” – Tawanchai knows he cannot underestimate Superbon challenge at ONE Friday Fights 46

At ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, Tawanchai PK Saenchai returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship.

After launching his campaign to become a two-sport world champion by securing wins under the kickboxing ruleset, the titleholder now faces a huge test back in his bread and butter.

In a final huge clash of the year for ONE Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, he takes on former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

It has been a while since fans got to see the Thai superstar compete under the Muay Thai rules but his opponent isn’t letting that cloud his vision ahead of fight night.

Tawanchai said in an interview with ONE Championship that he is ready for the unexpected from the former world champion:

“From what I've asked many people, they say that Superbon's Muay Thai is notable for its use of knees. I think his style will change. Because he is always improving himself.”

Beating Superbon would be something special for Tawanchai

The defending champion Tawanchai is no stranger to having the spotlight on him despite being just 24 years old.

That being said, he has never faced a challenge of quite this magnitude before in his career and that comes with a lot of risk.

It also brings him the opportunity to defend his title against the former pound-for-pound number one in a legacy-defining fight for his title reign.

If he is able to keep hold of the belt and fend off Superbon in the process, it is likely to go down as one of the biggest achievements of his entire career.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the entire card via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.