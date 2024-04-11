“He did what champions have to do” - Liam Harrison gives Jonathan Haggerty props for spirited comeback against Felipe Lobo

Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty may be embroiled in a bit of a feud, but there's still a sense of respect between the two British superstars.

Such was the case when Harrison gave Haggerty his props for the latter's incredible world title defense against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Harrison said Haggerty displayed incredible resilience to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title after getting dropped in the first round.

Liam Harrison added that what Haggerty did at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium that night was proof of the two-sport world champion's undeniable talent.

"He did show how good his heart is, he came back, and he did what champions have to do. He's a very, very talented young man."

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, was dropped in the first round after suffering a barrage of punches from Lobo near the ropes.

The next round saw Haggerty even the score when he scored his first knockdown of the fight with a brilliant left hook that clocked Lobo right on the chin.

Haggerty ultimately ended the fight with a nasty overhand right that stopped Lobo for good to retain his bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

Liam Harrison ready to make his highly anticipated comeback at ONE 167

While he's keeping his beef with Jonathan Haggerty at a simmering state, Liam Harrison is keeping a larger focus on his impending comeback.

'Hitman' will face Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The match is Harrison's first fight in nearly two years after he suffered a nasty knee injury in his world title challenge against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022.

In the same interview with Sky Sports, Harrison said:

"He's won a lot of titles in Japan. So, he's no joke. It's not like I'm coming back to a walkover fight. He's very fast, he's very sharp. He had a good win last time out."

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

