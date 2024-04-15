"He forgets all that sh*t" - Liam Harrison blasts two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty for poor attitude

Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty do not see eye to eye on much these days, but it wasn't always this way between the two British strikers.

As Haggerty was on his way up the sport and starting to make a name for himself, Harrison says that 'The General' looked to him for advice.

The UK veteran was happy to help him where he could but now doesn't feel like he is getting the same level of respect from the two-sport bantamweight world champion.

Haggerty has mentioned his name in interviews several times and this bothers Harrison due to the mutual respect between them that once existed.

During an appearance on the ONE on SK podcast, Liam Harrison vented his frustrations and revealed where the bad blood comes from in his opinion:

"I have messages on my f***ing phone of Haggerty messaging me all the time, going, 'Oh help me get to 50,000 followers, help me get to 100,000 followers. Oh will you share this for me, place to get me noticed blah, blah, blah'. I've got all these messages, mate, and I always him out I always shared it, like you just said, I give him his props on Joe Rogan, I always f***ing congratulate him when he wins, and then as soon as he gets up there then all that goes out the window and he forgets all that sh*t, you know what I mean? So it is what it is. What goes around comes round, I'm sure a f***ing camera will catch up with him for his attitude."

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison isn't chasing after Jonathan Haggerty

Despite feeling disrespected, Liam Harrison isn't trying to turn this feud with Jonathan Haggerty into anything more than it already is.

The Muay Thai veteran has made it perfectly clear that at this stage in his career, he isn't concerned with facing Haggerty for the world champion.

Despite being confident that he would have run through the current champion back in his prime, those years are now behind him.

The two UK standouts find themselves at very different points in their careers and for Liam Harrison, that means Haggerty should be looking at other contenders rather than calling him out.

Poll : Will we ever see Liam Harrison versus Jonathan Haggerty? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback