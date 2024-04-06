"He knew it was coming again" - Fans top their hats to Rodtang's brilliant read of Edgar Tabares' offense in Denver showdown

Fight fans across the world have tipped their hat to Rodtang's brilliant read of Edgar Tabares' offense in their Muay Thai showdown in Denver.

'The Iron Man' made a massive impression on U.S. audiences in delivering another master class of a fight at ONE Fight Night 10. Even while facing a Muay Thai champ of great standing and hype, Rodtang ran through the future ONE prospect like butter.

This week, ONE Championship highlighted Rodtang's unmatched high IQ in a sequence that showed how well he read and capitalized on Edgar Tabares' predictable combos.

In the caption, they wrote:

"Built different. Who can match up to Rodtang's fight IQ?"

Fight fans across Instagram have responded in suit, praising Rodtang's graces below:

The international Muay Thai superstar is indeed a phenomenal striker. Edgar Tabares wasn't ready to face someone at his level yet and paid dearly for it in the second round of their anticipated flyweight bout.

Rodtang has fought again since that night, facing kickboxing kingpin Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a catchweight Muay Thai superfight at ONE Friday Fights 34. Unfortunately, Rodtang fell behind in the scorecards, with Superlek edging the victory by decision.

It was disappointing for Rodtang and his fans, but we know he'll do whatever it takes to regain it.

ONE Championship hypes of the fans on Instagram teasing Rodtang vs. Takeru showdown in 2024

ONE Championship hasn't forgotten about the promise they made to their fans.

After their original matchup fell through in January at ONE 165 due to Rodtang's injury, the promotion is returning to work again on rescheduling one of the most explosive matchups of them all: Rodtang vs. Takeru.

This week, they hyped up the fans with a photo of Rodtang and Takeru in a face-off with the caption:

"Ready to rock. Who's ready to see Rodtang vs. Takeru in 2024?"

With Rodtang on the mend and Takeru recovering from his Superlek fight, it might be a while before they are 100% ready to fight again. Both warriors are heading into their next potential Muay Thai battle, confronted with the same type of challenge - They're fighting to get their rematch with the only man who gave them their first loss in ONE Championship - Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9.

No one knows how this next one plays out. But one thing's for certain: it going to be one heck of a crowd-pleaser.

