“He knows what he wants” - Jonathan Haggerty says little brother Freddie already has the mental grasp of the fight game

Freddie Haggerty grew up watching his older brother Jonathan capture greatness at every stop, and the two-sport king believes his younger brother has what it takes to replicate or surpass his success.

The younger Haggerty was already a standout in the UK regional scene, and he eventually made his way under the ONE Championship umbrella earlier this year at ONE Friday Fights 49.

Freddie, 19, showed the global audience why he’s worth the hype when he flatlined Thai prodigy Dankalong Sor Dechapan in the second round of their strawweight Muay Thai matchup.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan said his brother already has a mental grasp of the sport and has a vision of what a successful career should be.

Jonathan Haggerty, nevertheless, assured his younger brother that he’ll always be a guiding voice in every step of Freddie’s career:

“I just tell them to put in 100% into every training session, be dedicated, but he is, he's so dedicated now. He knows what he wants. He's seen what I've got, and he wants it and more. So dedication, hard work, and I'm there to obviously guide him. Me and Christian Knowles and my dad.”

Although Freddie primarily trains in London, he made the long flight to Koh Samui in Thailand a few days before his first appearance at the ONE Friday Fights series.

Jonathan Haggerty keeping the most important people with him in training camp

Jonathan Haggerty didn’t just have his younger brother Freddie in his preparation for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense at ONE Fight Night 19.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion briefly worked out with his brother during fight camp, but there’s another person close to him who’s staying in Koh Samui.

Jonathan’s girlfriend Kenzie Draper is also helping him prepare for his fight against Felipe Lobo this Friday, February 16, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In the same interview, Jonathan Haggerty said:

“It's great having her alongside me. It's motivational. And I come home after a hard day of training and have a little chill, let my hair down. When I'm in fight camp, she's in fight camp. She hears all the moaning, she gets an earful sometimes, but she's very supportive of what I do.”

ONE Fight Night 19 is ONE Championship’s second Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.