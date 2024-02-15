“He is much slower” – Saemapetch says Felipe Lobo will get blitzed by speedy Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai stalwart Saemapetch Fairtex recently weighed in on his former opponent Felipe Lobo's world title shot at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16. Saemapetch, who is fighting Mohamed Younes Raba in the co-main event of the night, fought 'Demolition Man' late last year and lost in an exciting see-saw battle.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Saemapetch assessed Lobo's chances against their division's reigning king, two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty:

“I think Felipe Lobo has no luck with Jonathan Haggerty. Because he is much slower than Jonathan. And he doesn't have a powerful shot like Jonathan Haggerty. Jonathan has everything, punch, kick, elbow, knee. And his strikes pack a punch. This game will be decided by speed. So my winner is Jonathan Haggerty.”

Jonathan Haggerty warns Felipe Lobo that he hits harder than Saemapetch

In a separate interview with ONE Championship, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty spoke about Felipe Lobo's chances against him at fight night.

While he praised 'Demolition Man' for coming back from a knockdown from Saemapetch en route to a KO victory, 'The General' warned his challenger that he was in for a wild night on February 16:

“He [Lobo] did great against Saemapetch. He came back from a knockdown and showed great heart and great determination, so this will be a great fight. But he won’t be getting back up after I hit him. That’s the difference.”

Haggerty further elaborated on Lobo's game and how he sees it will play out in their fight:

“I feel like Felipe starts very slow, and he’s got a very Thai boxing style, but you can’t relax like that against me. If you put it on him, he doesn’t like it, and he’s going to crumble.”

Catch ONE Fight Night 19 as it airs live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.