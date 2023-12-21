“He has never kicked any Thai person to break an arm or leg” – Superbon brushes off Tawanchai’s vicious kicking power

Superbon Singha Mawynn is not overly concerned with the kicking power of his ONE Friday Fights 46 opponent, Tawanchai.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Superbon will look to secure his second ONE world championship in as many sports when he meets the reigning and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai titleholder in the evening’s highly anticipated headliner.

Speaking with ONE Championship mere hours away from fight night, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing king offered his honest thoughts about the kicking game of Tawanchai ahead of their December 22 firefight.

“And this is the price to pay for underestimating Tawanchai’s leg,” he said. “On the other hand, if Tawanchai can break a Thai fighter's arm with his kick, then I’m getting worried. But he has never kicked any Thai person to break an arm or leg.”

Superbon enters the bout riding the momentum of a second-round knockout win over Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 in June.

Will Superbon stop the streak of Tawachai?

Tawanchai enters his latest title defense on an impressive six-fight win streak, including wins over Saemapetch, Niclas Larsen, Petchmorakot, and ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut. With over 130 career victories at just 24 years of age, Tawanchai is on the path to becoming one of the pound-for-pound greatest of all time in his sport.

If he can add a big win over one of the greatest kickboxers of all time, Tawanchai will solidify his status as a ONE world champion, but he will undoubtedly go down as a P4P GOAT.

Who leaves with 26 pounds of championship gold when two of the best Thai fighters in the world go toe-to-toe in The Land of Smiles?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.