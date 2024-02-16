“He’s going to come back with a big combo” - Danial Williams admits he has to be wary of Lito Adiwang’s counter flurries

Danial Williams is aware of threats that Lito Adiwang presents in their upcoming fight.

On Friday night, February 16, ONE Championship will host their latest event - ONE Fight Night 19. Most fans are focused on Jonathan Haggerty vs. Felipe Lobo in the main event. Meanwhile, the undercard matchup between Williams and Adiwang shouldn’t be overlooked, as the strawweight MMA fighters always deliver action-packed battles.

Williams recently did an interview with ONE where he was asked about his upcoming opponent. ‘Mini T’ had this to say about a strength of Adiwang:

“I think he’s a really good counter striker. He's good at drawing you in, right? And then he flurries. So you if he draws you in, then you know he wants to counter you and he flurries it. So, I'm going to be wary of that. Not just like the 1-2 shots. Just like the three fours. And just like his high burst of energy. If you throw and you miss him and then he's going to come back with a big combo.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Danial Williams reflects on loss in latest fight against Jonathan Di Bella

In October 2023, Danial Williams received an opportunity to challenge Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title. Unfortunately for Williams, Di Bella proved too much by battering ‘Mini T’ for five rounds to secure a unanimous decision win.

During an interview with ONE, Williams had this to say about his disappointing loss against Di Bella:

“Like I was saying before, weight was a big issue, but the skills weren't. No excuses man, to be fair, I just lost to the better guy. That's just a better kickboxer and I think I need a little bit more time in that area, focusing on it rather than the two months leading up to it. ‘Alright, let's do some boxing now’, kind of thing.”

Danial Williams has an opportunity to get back on track and prove he’s a world title contender in the ONE strawweight MMA division. To do so, the Thai-Aussie must get through Lito Adiwang, who established a two-fight win streak in 2023 after tearing his ACL in the previous year.