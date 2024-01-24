"He’s so good at it" – Muay Thai icon Buakaw says Jonathan Haggerty’s "powerful" punches are to the nines

2023 was a huge year for ONE bantamweight striking supremo Jonathan Haggerty.

In back-to-back fights, he produced stellar knockouts over two world champions to claim both the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing titles.

Shocking the world by defeating Nong-O Hama would have made for an unforgettable year all by itself, but he followed that up with a wicked finish over Fabricio Andrade to secure greatness.

The biggest difference that a lot of people would point to in Haggerty’s trajectory is his move up a weight class, which has made him a far more dangerous striker.

In a recent YouTube video, striking legend Buakaw Banchamek watched back the best moments that the Brit produced last year and gave him some compliments about what he brings to the table:

“Jonathan, he’s got nice punches. He’s so good at it. He knows how to throw punches to the same spot. I’ll say that he’s got power in his fists too. He’s been in good shape too.”

Watch the full video below:

Jonathan Haggerty will look to continue his incredible form at ONE Fight Night 19

They say that heavy lies the crown. Well, Jonathan Haggerty has got two of them to try and protect from two different divisions full of contenders.

On February 16, he will put the bantamweight Muay Thai title on the line against Felipe Lobo in a fight that has been building for some time now.

The Brazilian has had Haggerty in his sights over the past few months as he looks to get revenge for his teammate, Andrade.

‘The General’ will come into this fight full of confidence but will he be able to maintain his incredible run of knockouts?

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription. Check your local listings for more details.