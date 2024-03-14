“He’s hitting them hard” – Christian Knowles hails Jonathan Haggerty’s menacing teep kicks as "the best in the business" 

Jonathan Haggerty has an arsenal of weapons at his disposal as a two-sport world champion in the bantamweight division.

From the moment he arrived in ONE Championship, the British striker came equipped with a diverse range of attacks that have led him to achieve incredible success in the promotion.

One of the most underrated aspects of his game might be the teep kicks that he utilizes to push opponents back to control the range.

This specific skillset of Jonathan Haggerty's was highlighted in a recent interview with his coach, Christian Knowles.

Knowles told Wesley ‘Gunman’ Graham that even when holding pads for his fighter, the impact of his teep kicks cuts right through:

"His teep kicks are the best in the business. When he’s hitting them at the body, he’s hitting them hard. I feel those shots. He’s even injured me. We were drilling the calf kicks, and that was when I really felt his power full force."

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty is still getting better

Jonathan Haggerty is sure to continue adding more tricks of the trade into his wheelhouse as his career at the top of ONE Championship continues.

As the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, ‘The General’ has got nothing but huge fights ahead of him but that doesn’t intimidate the confident striker.

His win streak since moving up from the flyweight division proves that he belongs at the very top of the sport and against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19, he proved once again that he has the heart of a champion to back up his devastating offense.

North American viewers that missed out on any of the action from ONE Fight Night 19 can watch the entire event back via the free event replay on Prime Video.