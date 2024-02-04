“He’s a perfect target for me” – Jonathan Haggerty says Felipe Lobo’s style will bring out the best in him

Jonathan Haggerty expects Felipe Lobo to bring out the best in him during their clash in the ONE Fight Night 19 headliner.

‘The General’ will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Lobo when ONE returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium following a stellar night of fights at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan.

Lobo earned his shot at ONE gold with a brutal third-round knockout of Thai legend Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9, the same event where Jonathan Haggerty claimed the Muay Thai title with his own highlight-reel KO against Nong-O Hama.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of fight night, Haggerty believes that his and Lobo’s styles will make for an intriguing matchup inside the Mecca of Muay Thai in Bangkok, Thailand.

“I just feel like we’re going to gel well,” Haggerty said. “His style is perfect for me. He’s a perfect target for me, and I just can’t wait to throw down with him.”

Jonathan Haggerty sends a message to Felipe Lobo

Though they’ve never met inside the Circle, there is some real animosity between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo as the pair have traded verbal jabs with one another for years.

In November, ‘The General’ sent a message to Lobo moments after beating the Brazilian’s teammate, Fabricio Andrade, to win the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown at ONE Fight Night 16.

“After I beat Andrade, he was in the corner, and I just told him straight, ‘You don’t want it.’ It’s not every day the champion is calling out a top contender,” Haggerty continued. “It should be the other way around. I just can’t wait to give him a beating. That’s all.”

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.