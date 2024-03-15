“He saw the fire in my eyes” – Joshua Pacio reveals what went down with Jarred Brooks in aftermath of rematch

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio said everything is fine between him and American rival Jarred Brooks despite the controversial ending their recent title rematch had. He said they were able to clear the air in the aftermath, just as they are now bracing for a trilogy showdown at some point.

The 28-year-old Lions Nation MMA standout seized back the world title from 'The Monkey God' at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1. However, it came in the most unconventional of manners, with Brooks disqualified in the opening round after committing an illegal spike on 'The Passion'.

The move took place late in the first round, which saw Pacio slammed to the canvas head and neck first, which is prohibited under exisiting ONE Championship rules and merited automatic disqualification for Brooks.

The Filipino fighter was immediately taken to the hospital after to be observed and was eventually released and is now recovering.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Joshua Pacio shared the conversation he had with Brooks, relaying:

"We talked about the lessons he learned from that fight. We spoke about our personal lives, and how he can't wait to return to his family and see his daughter.

"The trilogy talk never happened. It's a given that we will still settle things. He told me that I'm a true champion inside and out, that people love me and he saw the fire in my eyes."

Watch the interview below:

ONE 166 was the first-ever live on-ground event of ONE Championship in Qatar. Its replay is available for free to North American viewers with an active Prime video subscription.

Joshua Pacio hoping possible trilogy fight with Jarred Brooks takes place in the Philippines

There is nothing yet on when the possible fight between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks will happen, more so where, but the Filipino champion is hoping that it will take place in ONE Championship's next show in the Philippines.

He shared this in the same interview, highlighting how the fight will be a good headliner for the promotion's long-awaited return to the Philippines, with some of his teammates at Lions Nation MMA also featured in the card.

Pacio said:

"I would love that possible trilogy to happen in the Philippines again. I want all my teammates to fight alongside me, so I want it her. My match with Brooks can be the main event again here in the Philippines, and other Filipino fighters would be on the undercard. I hope Jeremy [Pacatiw], kuya Eduard [Folayang], kuya Kevin [Belingon], everyone to have fights. The more the merrier."

ONE Championship's last show in the Philippines took place in December 2022. It was were Joshua Pacio was dethroned by Brooks by unanimous decision.