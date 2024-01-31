“He used cutting-edge science” – Chatri Sityodtong lauds Superlek for putting his past weight issues behind him

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is fresh off arguably the biggest victory of his professional career.

The Thai superstar defeated former multi-time K-1 world champion ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ Takeru Segawa in front of thousands of his hometown fans in the main event at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The show took place live at the Ariake Arena last Sunday, January 28th.

After five rounds of grueling action, Superlek took home a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards, a $50,000 performance bonus, and the most significant victory in his ONE Championship tenure.

What was most impressive, however, according to ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, is that Superlek has finally been able to solve his weight and hydration issues.

Superlek has struggled notoriously with making weight in his previous fights. But recently, Sityodtong said he has hired a nutritionist to help him with that.

The ONE Championship CEO said at the ONE 165 post-event press conference:

“So for sure, if any Japanese fans or any fans around the world didn't know Superlek, tonight they know who Superlek is. I'm definitely interested in... because I know Superlek eventually wanted to move to bantamweight. But in the past, Superlek struggled with making our system of hydration and weight. He has since hired a nutritionist. He made flyweight very easily this time without struggling because he ate proper nutrition, he understood how to hydrate his body. Very different. So, he used the cutting-edge science, which is the first time in the history of his career and that's made a big difference.”

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE 165 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.

What’s next for Superlek Kiatmoo9?

After that epic five-round war with Takeru, what’s next for Superlek could be some much-needed rest. It wasn’t exactly a walk in the park fighting Japan’s finest, and ‘The Kicking Machine’ has injuries of his own he needs to tend to.

But when he does return, there are a host of options for the Thai dynamo. A rematch with Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the flyweight Muay Thai belt is in the cards, as is a move to bantamweight to face Muay Thai and kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty – a man he has knocked out before.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Superlek’s next fight.