“He does that so well” – Demetrious Johnson breaks down Jonathan Haggerty’s unforgiving arsenal at ONE Fight Night 19

Demetrious Johnson was every bit impressed by Jonathan Haggerty’s striking masterclass over Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 this past February.

The ONE flyweight MMA world champion has been a longtime fan of the hard-hitting British phenom, and his enthusiasm for ‘The General’s’ mastery has only increased after a magical 2023 that saw him claim two world titles in back-to-back contests.

In a video breaking down Haggerty’s first successful world title defense over Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 this past February, Demetrious Johnson touched on what makes the Londoner one of the most poetic athletes to watch across Muay Thai and kickboxing.

‘Mighty Mouse’ shared:

“With Haggerty, you have the leg kicks, and then you have the punch. You have the teeps. You have the elbows from Jonathan Haggerty. He does that so well.”

Though he has stuck to the same tactics since joining ONE Championship, the 27-year-old’s move to bantamweight was where his power and dominance slowly took shape.

After dishing out a strong performance to beat Vladimir Kuzmin in November 2022, ‘The General’ booked a bantamweight Muay Thai world title date against longtime divisional king Nong-O Hama.

It took the British striker less than three minutes to dispatch the Thai legend, and he followed that up with another emphatic finish over Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 to become a two-sport world champion.

Why a Demetrious Johnson-Mikey Musumeci mixed-rules fight should take place soon

Demetrious Johnson has been toying with the idea of retirement after defending his ONE flyweight MMA world title against Adriano Moraes in their trilogy showdown at ONE Fight Night 10.

However, the martial arts icon stressed that he’s willing to take on a fight only if it is deemed interesting enough in his eyes.

This is where a match against ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci makes perfect sense.

Both fighters, wizards of their own craft, have been open to facing one another, be it in MMA, submission grappling, or even a blend of the two. They’ve also spent the past year or two improving their arsenal in one another’s ruleset.

Would you like to see Demetrious Johnson vs Mikey Musumeci?