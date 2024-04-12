“He will not dare say Nico’s name” - Liam Harrison alludes that Jonathan Haggerty is ducking Nico Carrillo

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison believes Jonathan Haggerty is ducking the rampaging Scotsman Nico Carrillo.

Haggerty is on the best run of his career and his mark of six straight wins earned him the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles. Despite his mounting achievements, Harrison believes the two-sport king is avoiding a matchup against Carrillo, the number one bantamweight Muay Thai contender.

Liam Harrison told Sky Sports that Haggerty won't even mention Carrillo's name whenever a world title defense is mentioned.

"But he will not dare say Nico's name, he's not mentioned him once. Every time Nico gets mentioned to him, he just shuts it down. 'Oh I wanna take a different route, I wanna do this.'"

Carrillo is a perfect 3-0 with three knockouts in ONE Championship, and his latest win saw him finish the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46. His victory over Nong-O, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, further solidified his case for a world title shot.

Haggerty, however, has a next fight lined up and it's not against Carrillo. 'The General' will head to the United States to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai throne against Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, at ONE 168: Denver.

The epic showdown is set for September 6 at Ball Arena. Tickets for ONE 168: Denver is available to the general public starting April 24 at 10 AM Mountain Time.

Liam Harrison is adamant that Nico Carrillo is Jonathan Haggerty's next matchup after Superlek

Liam Harrison isn't letting go of his belief that Nico Carrillo deserves a shot at the bantamweight Muay Thai strap.

In a Facebook post where he listed his thoughts on upcoming ONE Championship fights, Harrison said Haggerty has to defend the bantamweight Muay Thai throne against Carrillo if he comes away victorious against Superlek in Denver.

Liam Harrison lists his thoughts on upcoming matches in ONE Championship.

"Should [Haggerty] fight Nico who's in his prime? Yes, after Superlek."

As for Harrison, 'Hitman' is set to make his highly anticipated return to action after sitting on the sidelines for two years due to injury.

Harrison will face Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Poll : Will Jonathan Haggerty face Nico Carrillo in the future? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion