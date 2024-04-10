Liam Harrison says Jonathan Haggerty will be known as 'the Jake Paul of Muay Thai' if he continues picking fights against older guys

Liam Harrison has let it be no secret about his ongoing beef with fellow Brit and ONE Championship star Jonathan Haggerty.

A veteran of the fight game and pioneer for UK striking, Harrison has always felt like Haggerty has never given him the respect he deserves.The two men now find themselves at very different points in their careers.

While Harrison is looking at hanging up the gloves for good in his upcoming fights, Haggerty is riding high at the peak of his powers as the two-sport bantamweight world champion.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports via the MMA Club Podcast, 'The Hitman' called out 'The General' for continuing to speak about fighting him.

Liam Harrison compared the champ to Jake Paul who is set to face Mike Tyson this summer, when the boxing icon will be 58 years old by the time the fight comes around:

"The guy is going to come across the Jake Paul of Muay Thai if he tries to call out old geezers like me, you know what I mean. Couple of years ago, I'd have loved that fight."

Liam Harrison has been critical but honest

Despite Liam Harrison having beef with Jonathan Haggerty, he has also been very honest about the current state of affairs.

'The Hitman' gave Haggerty his props for what he has accomplished in recent years despite him not feeling that same kind of respect coming back the other way.

While a fight between them would be huge, Harrison has had no problem admitting that this opportunity has come too late in his career.

It doesn't appear that they will ever share the ring with one another and that will always be a dream fight that got away.

However, this doesn't mean that there can't be a mutual sign of admiration for what they have both done in the world of striking and for the UK scene.

