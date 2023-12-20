“He will learn Muay Thai very quickly” – Superbon certain ‘good learner’ Mikey Musumeci will pick up striking skills in no time

Former ONE world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn believes submission sensation Mikey Musumeci will pick up Muay Thai quickly, so long as he sticks to it.

On Friday, December 22, the kickboxing specialist returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok to headline a loaded ONE Friday Fights 46 card.

Stepping into the main event spotlight, the Thai superstar will attempt to once again claim ONE Championship gold when he meets reigning and defending featherweight Muay Thai titleholder Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Speaking about his training in the 'art of eight limbs', Superbon revealed that current ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has been frequenting his gym to work with another legend of the sport:

“I’m happy that Mikey came to visit my humble gym and trained with Nong-O,” he said. “Even he is still wet behind the ears in Muay Thai. But he is a good learner. I think if he comes to practice often. He will learn Muay Thai very quickly.”

Can Superbon stop the momentum of Tawanchai?

Like Musumeci, Superbon is not necessarily known for his work in Muay Thai, but that certainly won’t stop him from putting everything into taking out one of the hottest fighters in the sport come Friday night in the Thai capital.

Tawanchai goes into ONE Friday Fights 46 riding an incredible six-fight win streak, scoring victories over the likes of Saemapetch Fairtex, Petchmorakot, Jamal Yusupov, and ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

But with all due respect to those fighters, none of them can match the speed and ferocity of one of the greatest kickboxers in the history of the sport.

Will the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai star rise to the occasion and become a two-sport ONE world champion, or will Tawanchai continue his meteoric rise up the pound-for-pound list of all-time greats?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the entire bill via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.