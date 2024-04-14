"Her cat-speed reflex is amazing" - Fans bow to Smilla Sundell’s blinding speed in world title coronation against Jackie Buntan

Smilla Sundell has the precision and power to take out any woman who dares step into the Circle with her. But her most admirable attribute may be her blinding speed.

That was on full display at ONE 156 when 'The Hurricane' delivered a dominant five-round performance against Boxing Works standout Jackie Buntan to claim the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Ahead of Sundell's next highly anticipated title defense at ONE Fight Night 22, ONE Championship looked back at her sensational showing against Buntan on YouTube.

"Before ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Smilla Sundell defends her gold against Russian knockout artist Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video on May 3, relive her striking masterclass and crowning moment against Filipina-American sensation Jackie Buntan in 2022!"

ONE Championship fans showed their appreciation for Sundell's "cat-speed" reflexes in the comments section, writing:

"Her cat-speed reflex is amazing."

"Jackie needs to look at old footage of Mike Tyson, from when he first unified the belts. He was always the shorter fighter so he would move in close to strike so as to cancel their longer reach. So they couldn't just step back and tee off on him. She needs to hybridize her style, since this is Muay Thai and not just Boxing she would have more weapons to strike with!"

"Fighting Sundell looks like it must absolutely s*ck."

"You hear those shots? Jackie was fighting back, but Smilla is so goooooood! Good fight ladies much respect!"

"Smilla is a young lioness."

Smilla Sundell puts her skills to the test against a true knockout artist in Natalia Diachkova

Thus far, Smilla Sundell is a perfect 4-0 in ONE, her most recent victory coming against the current ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. On Friday, May 3, she'll take on another fighter with a perfect record under the promotional banner, Natalia Diachkova.

The 'Karelian Lynx' has scored three knockouts in her first four appearances, finishing Dokmaipa Fairtex, Lena Nocker, and Chellina Chirino in the opening round.

She also added a unanimous decision victory over Hannah Brady at ONE Friday Fights 32.

Will Diachkova score the biggest win of her martial arts career and claim her first ONE world title, or will Smilla Sundell again show the world why she is one of the best strikers on the planet?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.

