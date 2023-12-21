“His IQ is the main thing” – Nico Carrillo says Nong-O’s intelligence separates him from the rest of the field

‘King of the North’ Nico Carrillo believes Nong-O Hama has an off-the-charts fight IQ.

Carrillo will find out firsthand this Friday, December 22, when he steps inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with the former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion at ONE Friday Fights 46.

With a win over Nong-O, the No.5 ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender could very well earn himself his first ONE world championship opportunity. But to do that, the ‘King of the North’ knows he has his work cut out for him against one of the sport’s most formidable strikers.

“His strengths are everything,” Nico Carrillo told the promotion in a recent interview. “Letting him get his momentum is probably his biggest strength, he’s quite hard to stop once you let him get going.

He added:

“His IQ is probably one of the best in the world for the last decade or two. He's an amazing puncher, kicker, everything, he’s all-rounded, he’s amazing. His IQ though is the main thing.”

Nico Carrillo vs. Nong-O should determine the next bantamweight Muay Thai title challenger

Going into his third appearance with the promotion, Nico Carrillo has already fought his way into the division’s top five with a pair of impressive second-round knockouts against Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK Saenchai in 2023.

However, Nong-O will present a massive step up in competition for the young Scot. Earning wins in his first 10 fights under the ONE banner, Nong-O will be determined to bounce back after suffering his first loss at the hands of newly crowned two-sport titleholder Jonathan Haggerty.

Hellbent on making his way back into the title picture, a big win over the ‘King of the North’ could very well earn Nong-O a shot at reclaiming the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.