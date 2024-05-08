"How do these weirdos get your number?" - Fans react as UFC middleweight shares screenshot of anonymous hate DMs on his birthday 

UFC middleweight fighter Julian Marquez recently shared the upsetting messages he received on social media. 'The Cuban Missile Crisis' uploaded a post on X (formerly Twitter) sharing a message he received on his birthday.

The message, which he shared, read:

"You are a piece of s**t. I hope you lose your UFC fight and get cut."

Marquez sarcastically mentioned in the caption that he was 'blessed' to receive such messages. He wrote:

"Woke up this morning to this birthday text. Super blessed that I'm loved."

Check out Julian Marquez's post on X below:

Expand Tweet

The post caught the attention of several MMA fans who took to the comments section to react to it.

One person asked how the individual managed to get Marquez's phone number.

"How do these weirdos get your number?"

Expand Tweet

One user criticised the person who sent the message and wished Marquez good luck for his next UFC fight.

"Bro's life must be horrible to take the time out of his day just to say that. Also, happy birthday! Hope you win your UFC fight."

Another MMA fan argued that the person in question was just desperate for attention.

"At 7:27 AM to boot. Buddy woke up and chose the option of texting hate to the guy he's dying for attention from for the last 17 hours. People are absolutely f**ked LOL."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Fans react oJulain Marquez's post on X

UFC commentator Jon Anik has also spoken about receiving hate from MMA fans

MMA commentator Jon Anik received a lot of backlash on social media when he shared his thoughts on the Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis title fight that took place at UFC 297 in January 2024. Du Plessis won the contest via split decision but many believed Strickland was the rightful victor.

Anik stated that he agreed with the judges decision, eventually leading to him facing criticism on social media.

The commentator then expressed his displeasure at the backlash and hinted at possibly moving away from the sport. Speaking on a podcast, he said:

"When I go to X or I go to our YouTube comments, it seems like a lot of these fans are in attack mode... I just feel ike there is a lot of malice and disrespect from the fan base and we can disagree!... I've been very off-put with the negativity that has permeated my feet... And I just don't know how much longer I have in this space, honestly."

Check out Jon Anik's comments from the 35:04 mark below: