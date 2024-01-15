"How will the fighters eat" - Fans hate on UFC for hinting at India as next location

Earlier this week, UFC teased plans to come to India. The world's premier MMA promotion set fight fans in a frenzy as they posted an update on Instagram proclaiming big plans for the South Asian nation.

Although there are already two Indian fighters on the roster, and the sport is rising in popularity in the country, few might have expected such an announcement so soon.

However, not everyone is excited about the news. Responding to the post, numerous fight fans flooded the comments section, blasting the decision.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@thiagomaral1989 wrote:

"I'm not trying to hate on this, but how will the fighters eat on the fight week though?"

@talisman_tevin opined:

"How is India getting a UFC event before South Africa? Nobody even knows the Indian fighters. Dricus du Plessis for the win!!!!!"

@zachctaylor opined:

"Stadium about to be stank."

@omarking507 enquired:

"Is there any Indian fighter in UFC?"

@martojeda had this to say:

"I know it smells crazy in there."

Referencing the Indian film 'Sultan', @45lelouch wrote:

"Salman Khan already defeated Tyron Woodley."

@czr3edits questioned:

"Time for what? They ain't got no fighters besides [Anshul] Jubli."

@toupal_ozdkh warned:

"Don't eat Indian street food."

@duhrelltrinh joked:

"Gonna be easy to cut weight with all the diarrhea the fighters are going to get over there, lol."

Screenshot courtesy @ufc on Instagram

Who are the Indian fighters on the UFC roster?

Anshul Jubli and Puja Tomar are the only two Indian fighters on the promotion's roster. While Jubli made his promotional debut last October against Mike Breeden, Tomar has yet to grace the famed octagon.

'King of Lions' claimed his ticket to the big leagues through an undefeated spell on the Road to the UFC tournament. He is the second-ever Indian athlete to fight in the MMA promotion after Bharat Kandare in 2017.

Watch Anshul Jubli's highlights below:

The 29-year-old holds a record of 7-1, with his sole loss coming in his promotional debut via third-round KO.

Tomar is the first Indian woman to land a contract with the world's premier MMA promotion. After a disappointing spell in ONE FC, 'The Cyclone' reinvigorated her career with four straight wins in MFN and winning the strawweight championship.

Per a report by Beyond the Page newsletter on Linkedin, the 28-year-old will make her promotional debut in early 2024.

Watch Puja Tomar's strawweight title defense below: