“I had to be at 110 percent” – Fabricio Andrade knew he had to bring the very best version of himself vs. Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade knew that he had to be at 110 percent capacity to compete with streaking superstar Jonathan Haggerty.

After walking through names like Kwon Won Il and John Lineker to claim his first ONE world title, ‘Wonder Boy’ was determined to score a second championship at ONE Fight Night 16.

Stepping into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a main event clash with Jonathan Haggerty, Andrade had the chance to leave with both his bantamweight MMA title and the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Unfortunately, things did not go Andrade’s way.

It took Jonathan Haggerty less than two rounds to put Andrade away, scoring a second world title for himself while simultaneously handing ‘Wonder Boy’ his first loss under the ONE banner:

“So I knew for that fight, I wasn’t at 100 percent to fight a guy like Haggerty,” Andrade revealed during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA. “Haggerty came into the fight with good momentum, he was very confident, and that was a fight I had to be at 110 percent.”

Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il eye potential rematch

On February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19, Jonathan Haggerty will return to the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' to put his bantamweight strap in the art of eight limbs on the line against Brazilian striker Felipe Lobo.

As for Fabricio Andrade, what comes next remains to be seen, but all signs point toward a potential rematch with South Korean star Kwon Won Il. On January 12, ‘Pretty Boy’ earned his third straight victory, dispatching Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in the second round of the ONE Fight Night 18 clash.

Kwon Won Il immediately called for a rematch with Andrade, telling Mitch Chilson:

“I'm gonna kill you, baby. Where are you, Fabricio? I'm coming for you.”

‘Wonder Boy’ only needed 62 seconds to put away Kwon Won Il in their first meeting via a brutal body kick at ONE 158.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.