“I can eat 50-plus pieces no problem” - Sage Northcutt reveals his favorite cheat meal

Sage Northcutt has always been the example of what an athlete should and could look like, but the American star is also someone who would gladly get a few plates of his favorite meals.

‘Super’ Sage revealed in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit that while he follows a strict diet during camps, he will still go out of his way to indulge in a cheat meal of several plates of sushi.

Northcutt was on the ultra-popular community website and went back and forth with his fans at r/MMA ahead of his fight against Shinya Aoki at ONE 165. The inter-generational matchup goes down on January 28 at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

During his Reddit AMA, Northcutt gladly told user dheiler his favorite cheat meal. While some people can easily down 10 pieces of sushi, Northcutt does that five times over.

Sage Northcutt wrote:

“Definitely all-you-can-eat sushi! I can eat 50-plus pieces no problem.”

An ordinary Joe downing 50 pieces of the Japanese delicacy would be in heaps of problems, but Northcutt is just built differently.

The 27-year-old has an ungodly metabolism, and all that rice and fish will quickly turn to fuel whenever he steps inside Team Alpha Male in Sacramento.

Sage Northcutt reveals he nearly got into a crossover match against Logan Paul

There’s no denying that Sage Northcutt is one of the most marketable athletes across all sports, and he nearly got into a crossover attraction against social media personality Logan Paul.

In the same Reddit AMA, Northcutt revealed that he nearly fought the older Paul brother in an exhibition match.

Northcutt added that even his coach and MMA legend Urijah Faber even tried to persuade him to take the match against Paul.

“Yeah, it got brought up right before I signed with ONE Championship. A marketing person tried to set up a fight with Logan Paul before he was ever doing any boxing professionally and he didn't want to fight. Even my coach Urijah [Faber] tried to make it happen.”

Paul is one of the most polarizing Internet personalities and he’s used that aura to transition into a career with the WWE where he currently holds the United States Championship.