“I can still come back” – Nong-O assures fans that he’s still in peak physical and mental condition to continue fighting

Thai legend Nong-O Hama dropped his second straight fight last December but he is adamant in saying that he is not about done fighting and more can still be expected from him.

The 37-year-old Evolve MMA fighter was knocked out by Nico Carrillo in the second round of their Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Thailand.

Nong-O got it going early in the contest, having great success with kicks to the legs of the ‘King of the North'. However, he eventually succumbed to the telling elbows and punches of Carrillo, dropping at the 1:28 mark of the second frame and would not recover after.

The defeat came eight months after he was KO’d by British striker Jonathan Haggerty to lose the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Following his latest fight, Nong-O said that while the back-to-back losses were tough, there was still a lot of fight left in him moving forward.

He shared to ONE Championship:

“I myself always check my physical condition as well. Now my body and mind are still able to handle it. I'm still hungry for victory. And I want to show everyone that at 37 years old I can still come back.”

Prior to the losses, Nong-O won 10 straight in ONE, including defending the bantamweight belt seven times.

Nong-O gracious despite tough loss to Nico Carrillo

While he absorbed a tough loss at the hands of Nico Carrillo last time around, Nong-O Hama was gracious in defeat and showed a lot of respect to his winning opponent.

Knocked out by the ‘King of the North’ in the second round of their epic clash, the veteran fighter gave it to Carrillo for coming up with an explosive finish in their showdown at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Thailand.

During the post-fight interview inside ring at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Nong-O said:

“Congratulations, Nico. You are a good fighter. Hey, everyone, he is younger than me, but respect. He beat me today, but he respects me. Of course, I respect him back. Congratulations, my friend.”

Following the defeat, it was back to the drawing board for Nong-O and his team as it was the second straight loss for him, dropping him to 10-2 since joining ONE Championship in 2018.