“I’d really like to fight in America” – Jonathan Haggerty says fighting in the US has always been on his bucket list

Reigning two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty would love to fight in the United States later this year.

After earning knockouts against two of the toughest fighters in all of ONE Championship, Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade, in his last outings, ‘The General’ returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Feb. 16 set to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title against Brazilian standout Felipe Lobo.

It will be Haggerty’s first appearance of the new year, but if things go his way, he'll possibly have the opportunity to defend one of his two world titles in the U.S. when ONE returns to North America for two massive fight cards. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty said:

“I'd really like to fight in America. I've always wanted to fight in America, that'll be great. Also Japan, yeah it's just exciting exciting times. But, you know, UK mainly, that’s always up there too.”

Could we see Jonathan Haggerty make his U.S. debut this fall?

ONE Fight Night 26 will emanate from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Sep. 6. Two months later, the promotion will head to State Farm Arena in Atlanta for ONE Fight Night 28 on Nov. 8.

ONE Championship made its long-awaited U.S. debut in May 2023 with ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

The event featured a slew of ONE’s biggest stars, including Demetrious Johnson, Sage Northcutt, Stamp Fairtex, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Mikey Musumeci.

It’s far too soon to have any official announcements for the next couple of shows in North America, but fight fans will undoubtedly be thrilled should Jonathan Haggerty end up on the card.

In the meantime, you can see ‘The General’ back in action later this month in The Land of Smiles.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on Feb. 16.