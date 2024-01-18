“I'd school him and humiliate him” – Liam Harrison says John Lineker couldn’t hold a candle to him in his heyday

British striker Liam Harrison considers his supposed opponent John Lineker lucky not to have met him in his prime as most surely he would have dominated him to no end.

The two were penciled in to battle at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Bangkok, Thailand. However, the Muay Thai match was scrapped after ‘The Hitman’ had to pull out because of lingering effects from the knee injury he suffered in his last fight.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison, 38, claimed that had he battled Lineker when he was younger, ‘Hands of Stone’ would not stand a chance.

The Leeds native said:

“If I fought John Lineker in my prime, 100 times out of 100, I'd absolutely school him and humiliate him.”

Watch the interview below:

ONE Fight Night 18 would have been Liam Harrison’s comeback after injuring his left knee in August 2022 as he tried to make a go at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against then world champion Nong-O Hama.

Lineker, meanwhile, was supposed to make his Muay Thai debut in the canceled fight.

John Lineker slams Liam Harrison for pulling out of scheduled fight

John Lineker slammed Liam Harrison for pulling out of their scheduled fight earlier this month. The MMA star said he does not buy his reason for it and believes the British fighter just made it up to dodge him.

‘Hands of Stone’ was supposed to make his Muay Thai debut against ‘The Hitman’ at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Bangkok, Thailand. It did not push through as Harrison pulled out in the lead-up because of a recurring injury.

33-year-old Brazilian Lineker expressed disappointment over Harrison pulling out altogether in their showdown while questioning his reason for it.

He said:

“I believe he doesn't want to face me in a boxing fight because he knows it will be a problem for him. So he used this excuse of wanting to do a retirement fight in Muay Thai so as not to face me under boxing rules. As I'm a guy who likes challenges, I agreed to fight in his style, which is Muay Thai. But in boxing, he invented this excuse about the retirement fight.”

Following his announcement to withdraw, Harrison said once fully healthy, he is now looking to have one more fight in Muay Thai before calling it a career.