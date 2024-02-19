“I didn’t think it would have been as fast as this” – Saemapetch on 93-second finish of Mohamed Younes Rabah

Saemapetch Fairtex left no room for debate following his performance this past week at ONE Fight Night 19.

His first contest with Mohamed Younes Rabah was defined by controversy as his opponent missed weight ahead of the contest and landed an illegal knee during the closing sequence.

In the rematch, that went down inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this past Friday, the bantamweight Muay Thai veteran looked to avenge his loss and correct the mistakes he made the first time around.

He did all of that and more in just over 90 seconds with an absolute demolition of his opponent where three knockdowns called the fight off before Younes Rabah could even get started.

During his post-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Saemapetch said that hunting down a finish was always the goal but he wasn’t necessarily focused on ending it early:

“Well, I wasn’t thinking that it would be in the first round. I was just thinking if there was a right [opportunity for the finish] I’d go for it, but I didn’t think it would have been as fast as this.”

Watch the full interview below:

Saemapetch rewrote the story at ONE Fight Night 19

Had the two men never faced off in a rematch, both Saemapetch and Mohamed Younes Rabah could find themselves in very different positions right now.

Unfortunately for the young, rising contender, the 29-year-old was never going to waste this opportunity to rewrite the story and get himself back on track.

Saemapetch will now look to continue building on this victory by getting back out there in search of another win to get back in the bantamweight Muay Thai division title picture.

For Mohamed Younes Rabah, it’s back to the drawing board to take a second shot at making a big impression.

