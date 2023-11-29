“I don’t anticipate it to go the five rounds” – Alex Roberts expects Roman Kryklia fight to end inside the distance

Alex Roberts believes there's nothing more than a good ol scrap, and this is what the Australian slugger predicts will happen when he debuts on the global stage of ONE Championship with a golden opportunity on December 8.

The Perth resident makes his promotional bow against ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 8.

With a chance to create history and claim the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title, both for himself and his dance partner, the Team Pit affiliate is expecting an absolute war from start to finish.

The 34-year-old told ONE Championship:

“I think we’re both going to be looking for the finish. I think it’s going to be a fantastic fight, and I don’t anticipate it to go the five rounds.”

Not only does the fighter from down under bring plenty of knockout power, but it is also a thing of guarantee whenever his opposite number laces on the gloves and lets his fists loose.

Kryklia has a total of 28 victories inside the distance. On top of that, four of his five wins on the global stage against Tarik Khbabez, Murat Aygun, Guto Inocente, and Iraj Azizpour, have all come by way of knockout.

With a penchant for putting opponents to sleep, expect this heavyweight fiesta between Alex Roberts and Kryklia to be one that will not reach the final bell.

Alex Roberts aims to make it big at ONE

Sharing the ring with someone like Kryklia might be intimidating for some. But Alex Roberts seems primed to step up to the occasion, make his mark, and leave the stage with the gold he's been longing for.

'The Viking' brings an experienced arsenal to the Thai capital, having faced some of the best heavyweights in Muay Thai and kickboxing over the past decade.

As such, Alex Roberts believes he won't be in for too much of a surprise when he swings leather with the 6-foot-7 Ukrainian beast at ONE Fight Night 17 early next month.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire bill live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.