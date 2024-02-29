“I don’t want to leave it to the judges” – Tang Kai says goal at ONE 166 is to knock Thanh Le out 

Tang Kai looks to build on his impressive finish rate when he shares the ONE Championship Circle with Thanh Le at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

The Chinese megastar, the first-ever MMA world champion from the country, hopes to double his lead against the American-Vietnamese superstar in their featherweight MMA world title unification showdown inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

After finishing strong throughout the five rounds he shared with the 50/50 and MidCity MMA athlete in the main event of ONE 160 in August 2022, Kai remains sure he can control their rematch with a similar bite in his artillery – but with a more decisive outcome.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, Tang Kai shared:

“My goal is to knock Thanh Le out. I don’t want to leave it to the judges again.”

Watch the full interview here:

Before getting his hand raised by unanimous decision against Le at ONE 160 in Singapore, the Sunkin International Fight Club was riding a streak of three successive knockouts against Kim Jae Woong, Yoon Chang Min, and Ryogo Takahashi.

Out of 19 fights throughout his career, the 27-year-old’s penchant for a knockout has shown in 13 victories.

He has only seen the judges’ scorecards in six fights, three of which came in victorious outings against Le, Keanu Subba, and Edward Kelly on the global stage of ONE.

Tang Kai looks to beat Le with ‘an early finish’

Even though Tang Kai came out on top in their first fight in 2022 with a striking clinic, the Chinese fighter knows he does not have any room for slacking off against the ever-tricky Thanh Le.

So, instead of playing with fire on the feet against a foe with a 100 percent finishing rate, Tang Kai knows the best way to leave Qatar with a career-defining win would be to end it early.

In a separate session with ONE Championship, the 27-year-old said:

“Leave the predictions to the fans. I only want to focus on winning, and of course the best way to win is to have an early finish.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and for free.