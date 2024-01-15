Suablack Tor Pran49 weathered some serious adversity at ONE Fight Night 18 to get his hand raised against the ultra-tough Stefan Korodi.

In arguably the most exciting bout of ONE’s first event of 2024, the pair of bantamweight Muay Thai stars threw everything but the kitchen sink at one another for three glorious rounds of non-stop striking action.

It appeared that Suablack's unbeaten run in the promotion was in peril in the second round after he got floored by a swift counter right hook from the Irish slugger.

Showing incredible grit and heart, Suablack remained composed after the knockdown and responded with heavy artillery of his own.

The Thai heavy-hitter withstood Korodi’s ensuing flurry and roared back with a thunderous left elbow that dropped his opponent. Suablack scored a second knockdown moments later, this time with a well-timed right elbow to the temple.

The Tor Pran49 used that momentum and was in cruise control in the final canto, coming away with an impressive unanimous decision win after the final horn.

In his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, Suablack said he channeled the energy of the hometown crowd to muster the courage to push through after almost getting finished.

He said:

“That is the plan. I plan to entertain all the fans. I was quite hurt, but I got back up. I do this because of my fans and my family. I had to have the fighting spirit to keep going.”

Suablack could be due for a top 5 opponent next

ONE’s bantamweight Muay Thai top is filled with a murderers' row of incredible talent, and the rampaging Suablack wants to disrupt the pecking order of things.

The 27-year-old is now 5-0 in the world’s largest martial arts organization and already proved he’s built for the bright lights by winning his Prime Video debut.

