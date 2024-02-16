“I got a bit ahead of myself” – Danial Williams admits regret for underestimating Jeremy Miado 

ONE Championship's three-sport action man Danial Williams is heading for an epic MMA collision course at ONE Fight Night 19.

On February 16, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'Mini T' will lock horns with the equally exciting Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang in a three-round strawweight MMA fight.

Fighting most of his career in Muay Thai and kickboxing, Danial Williams has had significant experience in MMA, compiling a respectable record of 8-2. He is currently 3-1 in ONE Championship with two KOs under his belt. His last MMA performance, however, was in a losing effort against divisional boogeyman Jeremy 'The Jaguar' Miado.

Despite fighting a nail-biting, competitive fight, Danial Williams was stopped via a TKO in the third round. Speaking to ONE Championship, Williams explained what went wrong that night in 2022:

“Miado, I just didn't do any hard sessions and you know, it's something I'll regret always. I just had a big fight and got the 50K bonus and you kind of just get a bit in your head. I was thinking, ‘What I was fighting for, and I’m just going to try and stop him.’ Then everything I did in the first round was not part of the game plan we had. I just got a bit ahead of myself and I got found out pretty quick.”

Danial Williams happy to have Lito Adiwang as his opponent at ONE Fight Night 19

On his upcoming opponent, another dangerous Filipino in Lito Adiwang, Danial Willaims, sees him as a potential dance partner for a fight that may very well steal the show. He knows both he and Adiwang love just to stand and bang, and he expects this from 'Thunder Kid' once the bell rings:

He told ONE:

“Adiwang’s a banger, you know. He comes to fight, and I love that and I love fighting. And I just know it’s going to be another crazy fight.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.