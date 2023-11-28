“I haven’t even seen his shadow” – Superbon says he’s still waiting for Rodtang to come over to his gym for a training session 

As Superbon Singha Mawynn gears up for his return to the ring, the former ONE world champion is looking forward to a sparring session with fellow Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

On December 22, Superbon will return inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with the opportunity to claim 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

This time, he will test his mettle in the art of eight limbs when he meets reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

To help prepare for his contest, Superbon was looking forward to putting in some world with friend and reigning flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang, but thus far, the two superstars have failed to get together.

“Rodtang told me he’s going to come over to my place for training a couple of times, but until today, I haven’t even seen his shadow,” Superbon said during an appearance on Nickynachat. “I’m still waiting for him, it’ll be a nice fun boxing session I think.”

Superbon hopes to once again strap ONE Championship gold around his waist

After earning dominant wins over Sitthichai, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian in the world of kickboxing, Superbon suffered his first setback under the ONE Championship banner with a loss to current featherweight champ Chingiz Allazov.

Since then, he has bounced back with a big win over Tayfuz Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11. Next, he’ll look to claim his second ONE world title when he meets one of the hottest fighters in the promotion today, Tawnachai.

With six straight victories between both Muay Thai and kickboxing, Tawanchai has looked virtually unstoppable inside the Circle over the last year. But he’s never faced an opponent quite as dangerous as Superbon.

Who comes out on top when these two Thai warriors meet inside the East’s most famous arena?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on December 22.