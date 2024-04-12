“I just want the MMA one” - Jonathan Haggerty says his end goal is to complete ONE’s bantamweight world title hat trick

There have been a few double world champions in ONE Championship history, but Jonathan Haggerty is determined to achieve world title success across three different sports.

Haggerty is the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and he told Sky Sports that his end goal is to add the division's MMA world title to his collection.

He said:

"MMA, an MMA world title. I got this one and this one (gestures to the two belts) and now I just want the MMA one."

Jonathan Haggerty, a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, made ONE Championship history when he knocked out the legendary Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9.

'The General' snapped Nong-O's 10-fight winning streak in their April 2023 showdown and became the first person in the promotion to knock the Thai icon out.

He followed it up with a dominant second-round knockout win over Fabricio Andrade to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title ONE Fight Night 16.

Coincidentally, Haggerty's victory for the kickboxing throne is also a win against the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

If he beats Andrade for the bantamweight MMA world title, then Haggerty would become the first fighter in the promotion's history to simultaneously hold three belts in as many disciplines.

Jonathan Haggerty defends bantamweight Muay Thai throne in Denver super fight

Before Jonathan Haggerty pursues MMA gold, he must first defend his Muay Thai throne against an old adversary.

Haggerty is part of ONE Championship's epic return to the United States when he puts the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against former tormentor Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Superlek, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, already beat Haggerty when they fought each other at Yokkao in 2018.

Haggerty now has vengeance on his mind when he faces Superlek at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena in Colorado.

He told Sky Sports:

"Now's the time for revenge. I'm glad it's come, we're both at our peak, and we're both in the best organization in the world."

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public on April 24, 10 AM Mountain Time.

