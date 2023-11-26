“I’ll have a go at that” - Liam Harrison reveals he was close to signing mixed rules bout

Liam Harrison nearly signed on the dotted line for a special rules striking bout for his ONE Championship return.

It’s been well over a year since fans last saw ‘Hitman’ in action. After suffering a devastating knee injury during his ONE world title fight against Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1, Liam Harrison has undergone surgery which kept him on the shelf for the entirety of 2023.

However, Harrison revealed during an interview with the South China Morning Post that he came close to signing up for a special rules bout in hopes of making his return sooner than expected.

“These mixed rules thing come about and I think ‘Well I can't kick, but I want to keep active so I'll have a go at that’ but then by the time they actually offered me that fight my knee was back working and I would be kicking and with full training,” Harrison said.

“So, it made no sense for me to spend all this time getting my knee back stronger and then go to just a boxing fight since I don't want to do boxing in MMA gloves,” he added.

Liam Harrison welcomes one of ONE Championship’s heaviest hitters to the art of eight limbs

After more than a year of waiting, fight fans will finally see Liam Harrison make his long-awaited return. Stepping inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 18, ‘Hitman’ will welcome former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Linker to the world of Muay Thai.

Lineker is coming off back-to-back wins over Kim Jae Woong and Stephen Loman. ‘Hands of Stone’ hopes those wins will eventually lead him to a trilogy bout with the division’s reigning world champion, Fabricio Andrade. But until then, Lineker is determined to stay active.

Testing his skills in one of the world’s most brutal combat sports is a perfect opportunity for Lineker to stay busy and put his legendary power on display in a way fans have never seen before.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.