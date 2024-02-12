“I’m explosive as well” – Jonathan Haggerty promises to fight Felipe Lobo at a furious pace at ONE Fight Night 19

Jonathan Haggerty is coming into his first title defense full of confidence following his recent performances under the ONE Championship banner.

The Brit went from strength to strength in 2023, during which he produced two stunning knockouts over two titleholders in consecutive fights.

Now, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion is looking to extend this streak when he defends the Muay Thai crown against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

Haggerty has looked better than ever since moving up to bantamweight but the biggest change in his game has been his ability to put opponents away.

‘The General’ plans on adding Lobo to his run of finishes on February 16 to solidify his title reign by taking out his first challenger.

Haggerty told ONE Championship that his ability to close the show at any moment could be decisive in this matchup:

“I know how to put my foot on the pedal and take it off. I'm explosive as well. So that's gonna play a great part in this fight.”

Jonathan Haggerty is realizing his full potential as a bantamweight

Jonathan Haggerty was always respected as a highly regarded competitor during his days spent competing at flyweight where he was a former champion.

That being said, moving up a weight class was a long time coming for the Brit who was seemingly diminishing himself too much in order to remain at flyweight.

While he may not have the same kind of size advantage that he has utilized in the past, the move has enhanced a lot of his other attributes. Lobo stands in the way of stopping Haggerty from going 4-0 since debuting at bantamweight in 2022.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.