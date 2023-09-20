“I’m focused on winning this fight with Rodtang” – Superlek brushes off talk of potential fight with Takeru

Superlek Kiatmoo9 refuses to look into the distant future on an epic showdown versus promotional newcomer and former two-division kickboxing world champion Takeru Segawa.

Instead, the Thai superstar said his focus is solely on his next assignment versus Rodtang Jitmuangnon, a bout that serves as the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

Speaking to the media during the ONE Friday Fights 34 virtual press conference, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion says he would rather focus on the present instead of looking at what the future holds.

The lifelong Muay Thai practitioner said:

“I’m not focused on the next fight yet. I’m focused on Rodtang, and I’m focused on winning this fight with Rodtang for now.”

Truthfully, he would need to be at his best to become a two-sport world champion inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this week. As a result, he does not want to have his mind stuck on anything that remains a probability.

Superlek and Rodtang were set to clash at ONE Fight Night 8 earlier this year, but an injury to the flyweight Muay Thai divisional king threw the bout out of the window.

With both men fully fit and raring to go, the hotly-anticipated showdown is expected to be one of the greatest Muay Thai fights in the history of the sport.

And if he does come out on top, maybe he can give his full attention to a hypothetical barnburner contest with Takeru.

In the meantime, don’t forget to catch Superlek-Rodtang at ONE Friday Fights 34, available on ONE Championship’s Youtube channel and the ONE Super App.