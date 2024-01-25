“I’m getting better every day” – Martin Nguyen thrilled to showcase improvements vs Garry Tonon 

As a true veteran under the ONE Championship banner, former two-division king Martin Nguyen believes that he is only getting better with age. The former kingpin has not been able to reach the same heights that he saw during his title reign, but all of that could change in his return at ONE 165 this weekend.

It has been close to a year since Nguyen last fought, but he believes that the time off hasn’t taken anything away from him but has, in fact, helped him sharpen his tools even more.

While the younger contenders around him in the featherweight division have also improved in this period, Nguyen believes he is an even more dangerous opponent for them. He will look to show that inside the Ariake Arena on January 28.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about his time away from competition and how he will look to make a statement on fight night to back up his words. He said:

“I'm getting better every day. As I said to you, the longer they leave it, the better I'm getting and the more dangerous I'm getting. So, we finally have a date and I get this show, you know, two-and-a-half, three camps worth of fighting in the space of 15 minutes.”

Martin Nguyen will massively outweigh Garry Tonon when it comes to experience

Martin Nguyen has built up a ton of experience during his time competing in ONE Championship.

This could prove vital in his clash with Garry Tonon this weekend as ONE returns to Tokyo, Japan.

While Nguyen believes he is only more dangerous after going through multiple training camps, the same can surely be said for his opponent, who continues to become a more well-rounded mixed martial artist after coming into the sport as a world-class submission specialist.

The clear difference between them is the experience of competing at the highest level in MMA, and that’s something Martin Nguyen will need to use to his advantage on fight night.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.