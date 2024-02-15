“I’m much better” – Felipe Lobo on why he elected to limit sparring ahead of world title opportunity vs Jonathan Haggerty

Brazilian Muay Thai phenom Felipe Lobo is getting a second opportunity to fight for a world title in his career at ONE Fight Night 19.

On February 16, inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'Demolition Man' will face his division's newly minted ruler, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

In an interview with The AllStar on YouTube, the Brazilian striking star revealed some of his strategies during his fight camp:

“I have a lot of good fighters there. I stopped a little bit with the sparring for this camp. I don’t do many sparring sessions because last time, in my Saemapetch fight, I hurt myself doing sparring a lot. Since Fabricio's [Adrade] fight, I have been helping Fabricio by doing a lot of sparring. So I got an injury. But now I’m much better. I recovered 100 percent.”

Oversparring has proven to be detrimental in all sorts of striking combat sports. Not sparring enough, however, and you'd be left tentative and hesitant once the bell rings on fight night. The key is to find that sweet spot in the middle - and Felipe Lobo may have found it during his fight camp.

Watch the full interview here:

Felipe Lobo looks to be more aggressive against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19

In a separate interview with ONE Championship, Felipe Lobo revealed what he plans to do to walk out of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with gold in hand:

"Like I said, I think there will be a lot of striking in this fight. I’m preparing myself for everything, walking backward, moving forwards, to suppress, but I keep in mind that I can’t let him get comfortable in the fight.”

The one thing you can't allow Jonathan Haggerty to do is find his rhythm early. Once 'The General' establishes his distance and builds momentum with his powerful strikes, you're going to have a long night.

Lobo is wise to have an aggressive game plan to stifle the world champion on fight night. ONE Fight Night 19 will air live in US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.