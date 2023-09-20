“I’m not nervous” – Superlek remains calm and collected ahead of megafight with Rodtang

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is far from nervous ahead of his highly anticipated clash with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

This Friday night, the biggest fight in Muay Thai history goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok as ‘The Iron Man’ defends his flyweight title against the man many believe to be the only one capable of dethroning him, Superlek.

Ahead of their epic world title tilt, ‘The Kicking Machine’ spoke with Yokkao and revealed that despite the incredibly high stakes, he is feeling confident that he’ll be able to handle anything that Rodtang throws at him.

“This fight with Rodtang, I said I’m excited, but it’s not because of [fighting] Rodtang himself but because this is being fought for a ONE Championship world title match,” Superlek said. “I’ve seen most of his fights before he was a champion, so I’m not nervous. It’s all fine.”

The fight between Superlek and Rodtang has been years in the making. Originally, the two Thai warriors were set to square off in March at ONE Fight Night 8, but an injury to ‘The Iron Man’ forced him to withdraw leaving fans to wonder if they’d ever get to see the long-awaited Muay Thai superfight.

Six months later, fans are mere hours away from seeing Rodtang and ‘The Kicking Machine’ meet in a can’t-miss matchup emanating from the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Will Superlek dethrone ‘The Iron Man’ and add another ONE world title to his collection, or will Rodtang once again show the world why he is the most savage striker in the sport today?

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.