“I’m having the proper preparation” – Joshua Pacio has all bases covered for Jarred Brooks rematch in Qatar

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio believes that he has taken the right steps to ensure victory at ONE 166 on March 1.

At ONE Championship’s Qatar debut, Pacio will look to reclaim the throne by defeating champion Jarred Brooks in a rematch, set to take place inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

The fight didn’t go his way the last time that they met back at ONE 164 in 2022, but Joshua Pacio is more than confident of getting the job done at the second time of asking.

After bouncing back with a win over Mansur Malachiev, he has been focused on the Brooks rematch and ensuring that he leaves no stone unturned in his preparations.

‘The Passion’ told ONE Championship in a recent interview that he feels satisfied with how everything has played out in the weeks leading up to one of the biggest fights of his career:

“I’m blessed because I’m having the proper preparation, from the fight itself to strength and conditioning, and even the nutrition.”

Joshua Pacio is out for redemption at ONE 166

Joshua Pacio has a track record at this point for coming back stronger in the rematch and raising his game when he needs to.

If he is going to take back control of the strawweight division, improving upon his first performance against Jarred Brooks is absolutely crucial.

Brooks hasn’t competed in MMA since winning the title so some fans may have forgotten just how effective he has been in this division since signing with the promotion and putting together an undefeated run.

Pacio will look to end this at ONE 166 by evening up the scores between the two top strawweights in the division.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free on Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.