“I’m ready to help them” – Chingiz Allazov wants to be a role model for next generation of fighters from Azerbaijan

ONE featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov is ready to help and support the next generation of athletes from his native Azerbaijan.

In August, ‘Chinga’ put his title on the line for the first time, seven months removed from his stunning second-round knockout of Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video. Meeting three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian, Allazov delivered a dominant performance, further solidifying himself as the pound-for-pound best in the sport today.

Following the incredible success he has achieved in the sport, Chingiz Allazov hopes to pay it forward by offering his support and guidance to other Azerbaijani athletes looking for their way in.

In an interview with 1news.az, Allazov said:

“I wanted to prove it and do it, and each stage is some kind of path, and you understand that the path can be long, but you can't turn away from it at the moment... If there are athletes and they are in Azerbaijan, it doesn't matter, amateurs, professionals, who will need help and support, I can openly say I'm ready to help them reach the world leagues.”

Chingiz Allazov puts a potential timeline on his career

In the two years since Chingiz Allazov made his ONE Championship debut, the featherweight heavy-hitter has earned victories over some of the biggest names in the history of kickboxing. In addition to his dominant performances against Superbon and Marat Grigorian, ‘Chinga’ has also scored knockouts over former WBC Muay Thai world champion Samy Sana and ex-WMC Muay Thai titleholder ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

He followed up those impressive back-to-back wins with a decision victory over eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing champ Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to win the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

With his legacy as one of the pound-for-pound greatest of all time already established, it may not be long before Chingiz Allazov walks away from the sport altogether.

He previously told SCMP MMA:

“I don’t know, maybe I [owe] two or three fights to my fans, you know, maybe my friends from Belarus and Azerbaijan... I have many fans.”

