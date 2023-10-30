“I’m ready wherever the fight goes” – Jeremy Miado confident he has Lito Adiwang’s number in striking and grappling

Filipino strawweight fighter Jeremy Miado is ready for wherever his rematch with compatriot Lito Adiwang will go and confident of coming up with a definitive ending this time around.

‘The Jaguar’ will take on ‘Thunder Kid’ at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. It is a redo of their first encounter in March last year, when Miado was given the technical knockout victory after Adiwang injured his knee in the second round and was not able to continue.

In an interview with onefc.com, the 30-year-old Marrok Force athlete underscored how he has the skills for both striking and grappling to handle whatever look his opponent will present to him.

Jeremy Miado said:

“I’m ready for him wherever the fight goes. If he wants to strike against me then I’ll be ready. If he wants to take it to the ground, then I’ll have answers for him, too.”

In their first encounter at the landmark ONE X event in Singapore, the two had an engaging back-and-forth early on. But just when things were about to pick up further, Lito Adiwang saw his right knee buckle in the second round. He eventually dropped to the canvas and was unable to continue, forcing him to take a technical knockout loss.

Apart from giving his showdown with Adiwang a conclusive ending, added motivation for Jeremy Miado is the desire to bounce back after losing by submission in his last fight back in June against Russian Mansur Malachiev.

Lito Adiwang, for his part, has successfully returned from the knee injury he suffered, marking it with an impressive 23-second TKO victory over Indonesian Adrian Mattheis in his return to competition last month.

ONE Fight Night 16 is headlined by the all-champion clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

It will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.