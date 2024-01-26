“I’m really looking forward to the fight” – Superlek excited for chance to star in ‘grand’ and ‘exciting’ ONE 165

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek is no stranger to being in big fights.

His next title defense at ONE 165 brings a new challenge for him to face when he headlines ONE Championship’s long awaited return to Japan.

In the main event, he faces ONE debutant and Japanese superstar, Takeru Segawa in a dream super fight that will finally take place this Sunday, January 28.

It isn’t just the fans that are hyped for this contest to finally get underway, though. ‘The Kicking Machine’ is excited to go out there and do what he does best on the world’s grandest stage of combat sports.

The defending champion spoke about his mindset and eagerness to put on a show for the Japanese fans during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post on fight week:

“For me it is very grand, it is very exciting, I’m very happy to be part of the Japan event. I’m very excited for this Sunday and everything that’s happening right now. I’m really looking forward to the fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

Superlek is excited to test himself against Takeru after years of hype

Superlek might be considered to be one of the best kickboxers on the planet but the same can be said for his opponent ahead of his first contest under the ONE Championship banner.

If there was one name that striking fans wanted to see make the move over to the promotion, it was none other than Takeru, who became a global hit thanks to his incredible career competing in K-1.

Fans have dreamt of seeing the Japanese star compete against the very best that ONE has to offer. That dream will finally become a reality at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, this Sunday.

Takeru brings a lot of hype to the table but that only makes the defending champion more excited to go out there and test his skills against the home crowd favorite.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.