“I might have won” – Wondergirl says she would have beaten Xiong Jing Nan if not for errant fouls

Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak is set to face late-notice opponent Martyna Kierczynska at ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday, February 16. The bout will be a three-round strawweight Muay Thai fight, with Kierczynska set to make her promotional debut on the night.

'Wondergirl' is coming off a disappointing loss to her division's MMA world champion, Xiong Jing Nan, at the historic ONE Fight Night 14 card last year. The highly competitive bout was a special-rules striking contest that saw Jaroonsak succumbing to Xiong's strikes late in the fight.

On the TKO loss, Jaroonsak told ONE:

“In fact, I could say that if she didn’t hit the back of my neck, I might have won over her. Because I believe I can score a lot. After the end of the second round, my vision was blurry. I was so dizzy I couldn't hear what the cornerman was saying to me. I feel like my blocking was better than before. And if I hadn't been injured by the blow to my neck, I think I could have beaten her.”

Look to see her attempt to get back in the winning column against her Polish foe Kierczynska at ONE Fight Night 19.

'Wondergirl' to face a different kind of beast in Martyna Kierczynska

Nat 'Wondergil' Jaroonsak returns to action at ONE Fight Night 19 against Polish star Martyna Kierczynska. The ONE newcomer Kierczynska is a highly successful Muay Thai fighter with major accolades under her belt, namely at the WMC Pro World Championships title, the European Games gold medal, and the World Combat Games title.

Kierczynska will look to establish her rhythm and momentum straight out of the gates when she clashes with one of Thailand’s most revered female Muay Thai fighters. With the Polish striker coming in on short notice, look to see her take the fight to ‘Wondergirl’ in what could possibly be a show-stealer in the Mecca of Muay Thai.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.