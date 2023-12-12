“I need to go up to him” – ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut says he still has unfinished business with Tawanchai

Veteran Jo Nattawut still wants another shot at ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai to complete what he considers an unfinished business between them.

The 34-year-old warrior made this known following his victory at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Nakhon Ratchasima native said in the post-event interview session:

“That's the dream. He's up there. I need to go up to him.”

Check out what he had to say below:

Nattawut and Tawanchai battled back in October in a featherweight kickboxing showdown. But while he lost in said contest, ‘Smokin’ Jo was able to make it difficult for the 24-year-old Thai sensation and took him to the limit before bowing out by unanimous decision.

Thai Top Team’s Nattawut, however, bounced back in his next fight at ONE Fight Night 17, winning a highly competitive Muay Thai clash over American Luke Lessei by unanimous decision.

It was end-to-end action between the two, with the fighters going back and forth with telling hits throughout the three-round joust. In the end, however, Jo Nattawut earned the nod of all of the judges for the hard-earned victory.

The win ended for Jo Nattawut, a three-fight skid, and he is now looking to build on the victory moving forward.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 17 is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jo Nattawut leaves Tawanchai impressed in their showdown

While he lost in their match back in October, Jo Nattawut impressed Tawanchai PK Saenchai with the spirited stand he put up.

The veteran Thai fighter stepped in as a replacement opponent for Tawanchai but gamely put on a show, surprising the latter, who had to dig deep to come up with the unanimous decision victory in their featherweight kickboxing clash.

Given how their showdown went down, the 24-year-old Thai superstar lauded the effort of Nattawut.

“‘I thought I’d have the advantage because I’ve been fighting many fights but Jo Nattawut is a very strong fighter as well but I also believe that I’m a better kickboxer but he did fight very strong and I was impressed,’ Tawanchai said after the fight.”

Nattawut is now looking to have a rematch with Tawanchai, who incidentally is featured at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, where he will defend the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon Singha Mawynn.