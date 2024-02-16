“I need to keep improving” – Multi-sport athlete Danial Williams lays out his plans ahead of MMA return against Lito Adiwang

Multi-sport phenom and former ONE world title challenger ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams of Australia and Thailand admits he may have bitten off more than he can chew by taking on three different combat sports at the same time.

Williams has competed at the highest levels of Muay Thai, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts, but now he is one hundred percent focused on the latter moving forward.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Williams had this to say:

“MMA has always been my end goal. I've stopped at the highest level of Muay Thai to do MMA, so like, I know I've got time on that because it's been a bit mad trying to get the skills over the last two and a bit years jumping sports. I definitely feel like I'm at a level where I just need to keep improving in MMA.”

Williams returns to MMA competition this weekend. He faces dangerous Filipino finisher ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

Danial Williams has upgraded his grappling to prepare for Lito Adiwang: “I'm just trying to improve my whole MMA repertoire”

Danial Williams may be going up against a fellow striker in his next match, but that doesn’t mean this fight could very well end up on the mats.

He told ONE Championship:

“Nah, man. I'm just trying to improve my whole MMA repertoire. I'm just thinking about when I go to training, how do I improve in that session rather than thinking too far ahead. Obviously, I’ve got Lito on my mind and I’ve watched a few of his fights, but right now I'm just really focused. I'm just trying to get better and just really capitalizing on the training session that I have.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.